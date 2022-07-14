Smyrna murder suspect dies in police custody in Arizona

SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man wanted for murder in the death of a man outside a Smyrna liquor store has died in police custody in Arizona, local police confirm.

The murder happened May 16. Surveillance video captured outside a package store in the 5 Point Shopping Center on Roswell Street showed the victim, 22-year-old Michael Ezzard chatting with two women outside the store, when a man with a gun approaches him from behind and puts a gun to his head. The two men struggled, and the man shot Ezzard, killing him.

A couple of weeks ago, Smyrna police announced they had a suspect, Terrill Anton Jones, and that they needed the public’s help finding him.

Earlier this week, police in South Tuscon, Arizona, encountered a man who they said was acting erratically in a roadway. He fought with police, investigators said, and an officer eventually deployed a Taser to try to subdue him.

The man then began having a medical emergency. He died at the scene. Investigators are looking into whether he had drugs in his system.

Smyrna police now confirm the man who died in South Tuscon police custody was Jones, their suspect in Ezzard’s murder.

