Stonecrest mayor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

Former Mayor of Stonecrest Jason Lary
Former Mayor of Stonecrest Jason Lary(City of Stonecrest)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A former Georgia mayor will serve nearly five years in federal prison after stealing nearly $925,000 in COVID-19 relief funds that his city handed out.

U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash sentenced Stonecrest ex-mayor Jason Lary to 57 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay nearly $120,000 in restitution.

The 60-year-old Lary pleaded guilty in January to fraud and theft charges. The judge says Lary’s actions were “deplorable” and rejected a defense request for Lary to avoid prison time.

Lary won’t be required to report to prison until after Dec. 15, giving him time for more cancer treatments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

