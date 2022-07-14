Victim of brutal Buckhead assault making strides one year after attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta man who was severely injured and left for dead last year is making significant progress in his road to recovery.

Doctors never expected to Josh Dowd to wake up following a brutal attack last year in Buckhead, but the 29-year-old continues to defy the odds. Dowd understands something horrible happened to him, but he doesn’t remember what exactly.

“Life is pretty good,” Dowd said during an interview at his Dunwoody home.

“Life is pretty good, I’d say.”



It’s been a year since Josh Dowd, the victim of an unsolved attack, was found bloody and unconscious on train tracks in Buckhead. He’s made significant progress since. Hear from him and his partner tonight at 6 on @cbs46. https://t.co/WtQYulYGqI pic.twitter.com/Pj3tWlzX5n — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) July 14, 2022

On July 11, 2021, a passerby found Dowd bleeding from his head and barely breathing on train tracks near the Lindbergh area. His attacker has never been identified.

“I’m kind of resigned to the fact that we want to hear much but I’m most grateful Josh’s recovery is right on track even if the case has gone cold,” said Colin Kelly, Dowd’s partner of four years.

Kelly has been with Dowd every step of the way. From Dowd’s bedside while he was in the ICU to his months-long stay in rehab at the Shepherd Center, Kelly has never given up on him.

“He deserves an incredible life, being able to live independently, being able to find purpose and do what he wants,” said Kelly. “He deserves that and he’s more than capable.”

Now at home, undergoing speech, physical and occupational therapy several times a week, Dowd still struggles with everyday tasks. Still, he remains optimistic.

“I know that it’s coming,” he said. “It’s like ‘Alright, I’m ready.’”

Dowd and Kelly said their indebted to the community for the continuous support. While Dowd’s journey to full health may be slow and ‘brutal’ at times, the couple believes in the adage that ‘this too shall pass.’

“We’ve come so far,” said Kelly. “He’s always been just a grateful guy and it’s one of the things I love most about him.”

“Thank you. I love you too,” Dowd replied.

One of the highlights of Dowd’s recovery thus far happened last week when his family and friends surprised him with a trip to the salon where he dyed his hair back blonde. The investigation into the attack remains open.

