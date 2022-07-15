1800 meals distributed to metro Atlanta students in need

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s Credit Union partnered with HOPE Atlanta for their Smart Lunch, Smart Kid campaign to distribute meals to students in several metro Atlanta school departments.

Officials say the meals include two breakfast items and four entrees for lunch.

Recipients of the boxed meals included students in the Fulton County School System, Atlanta Public School Department and a few other school districts in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say HOPE Atlanta has delivered nearly 20,000 meals to 450 food insecure students in Fulton and Carroll County during the summer.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.