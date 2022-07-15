2 Athens residents charged after police seize 196 grams of fentanyl, cocaine

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - An Athens man and woman were arrested and face numerous charges after Athens-Clarke County Police Department seized nearly seven ounces (196 grams) of fentanyl in addition to large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to investigators, the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 200 block of Carriage Court on Thursday.

Police charged 30-year-old Cartavious Sanders with trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Police say 27-year-old Terinesha Wise faces possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.

