3 arrested for sexual exploitation of children in Coweta and Clayton Counties

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Three men were arrested by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit after being linked to the online sexual exploitation of children.

Authorities arrested Chase Lee Glover, 25, of Coweta County, Malik Marshay Lundy, 19, of Clayton County and Marcelo Mejia, age 44, of Clayton County after an investigation with separate reports made to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say the GBI CEACC Unit was assisted in the execution of search warrants by the Clayton County Police Department, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.