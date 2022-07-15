Atlanta leaders discuss plan to take on negligent landlords

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the past two years, Shena Carter says she has put up with a leaking bathtub, mold in the dishwasher, and no air conditioning in her apartment. And she’ll be the first to tell you it’s not worth $1,000 a month in rent.

“No, it’s not worth $900. My issues in my unit started three days after I moved in here. I’ve been complaining about this for two years,” Carter said.

And to make matters worse, the trash scattered on the ground outside her apartment is attracting rodents.

“We have rats this big so if we have trash lying around outside all day, they have things to eat on. They have something to feed off. They have a reason to be here,” Carter said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis met with Atlanta City Council members on Friday to discuss ways to crack down on negligent landlords who are collecting rent but not maintaining properties.

“At the end of the day, they would either have to bring their properties up to code, make sure their residents are living safely or those properties could be forfeited,” Fulton County DA Fani Willis said.

It’s an initiative spearheaded by Councilmember Andrea Boone and one she said will ultimately hold property owners accountable.

“They are getting rich off the backs of poor people and if you are a landlord or property owner that is not taking care of your property, we are coming for you. We are coming for you,” Boone said.

CBS46 is unaware of any prosecution against the landlord of the property we visited in this story, but we met the property manager and she chose not to share her name or the name of the management company.

Meanwhile, Carter is looking for another place to live.

