Back-To-School drives and giveaways happening around Atlanta metro

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the upcoming school year just a few weeks away for the Atlanta metro area, there are plenty of back-to-school events and giveaways to help families in need with school supplies and more. Here are upcoming events happening in the metro Atlanta area:

Trap Music Museum Back To School Drive

WHAT: The Trap Music Museum has partnered with local community non-profit Zoe Safe House Inc. for their Back To School Drive. They are accepting school supply donations for middle and high school students

WHERE: Drop off supply donations at the back entrance of the Trap Music Museum located at 631 Travis St., Atlanta

WHEN: Monday-Friday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. until July 24

Back-To-School Block Party

WHAT: The event is intended to raise mental health awareness in the Atlanta community and support students by providing necessities like school supplies, backpacks, and haircuts for ages 6-17 ahead of the new school year. There will also be food, entertainment, game trucks, health screenings and more.

WHERE: 320 Sunset Ave. NW Atlanta

WHEN: July 31 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register here and those interested in volunteering for the event can sign up here

City of East Point Bookbag Giveaway

WHAT: The City of East Point is partnering with the East Point Police Department and several other organizations to host the Back to School bookbag giveaway. Bookbags with school supplies, music, face painting, free smoothies and free pizza will be given away.

WHERE: 3628 Marketplace Blvd.

WHEN: July 17 from 1-4 p.m.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Back-to-School Bash

WHAT: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is proudly hosting a Back-to-School Bash, giving back to the community it serves. Attendees can receive a free book bag and free school supplies. The supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.)

WHERE: Trammell Crow Park 4980 Cascade Rd. in Atlanta

WHEN: July 23 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hosea Helps Annual ‘Back To School’ Jamboree

WHAT: Back to School Jamboree giving away free school supplies for students.

WHERE: 2000 Convention Center Concourse College Park

WHEN: July 16 at 10 a.m.

Backpack Giveaway

WHAT: Backpack Giveaway

WHERE: O’Kelly Memorial Library at 363 Conyers Rd. Loganville

WHEN: July 16 at 10 a.m.

Market By Macys Back to School Supplies Drive

WHAT: Back to School Supplies Drive for students and families in need. Students will receive notebooks, graph paper and loose-leaf paper, crayons, pencils, highlighters and more.

WHERE: 1905 Scenic Highway South Suite 9000 in Snellville

WHEN: July 18-July 25 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.