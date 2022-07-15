Back-To-School health clinic scheduled in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the upcoming school year approaches, the Cherokee County Health Department will host a back-to-school health clinic on Tuesdays to help families stay safe and prepared.

It is imperative that families stay safe and are aware of monkeypox and COVID-19 cases increasing in Atlanta metro counties.

Parents and caregivers can bring school-aged children to complete all of their school health requirements in the most affordable and convenient way.

The clinic will be held on Tuesdays including July 19, July 26 and August 2 at the Canton and Woodstock Health Centers from 2-6 p.m. The Canton location is 1219 Univeter Rd. and the location in Woodstock is 7545 North Main St.

The total for the screenings is $60 and immunizations required for school children will be provided for $21.90 each for uninsured or underinsured.

For more information, please call (770) 345-7371 in Canton or (770) 928-0133 in Woodstock.

