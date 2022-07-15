Advertisement

Cobb County Police warn of ‘sliders’ who target, rob gas station customers

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County Police Department has sent a message warning the public to be mindful when leaving their keys in the ignition while fueling at the gas station as they can become targets of “sliders.”

According to police, sliders prey on people at gas stations by sliding into your vehicle and stealing your car when you’re not paying attention.

Officials add to deter sliding, remove your car keys and remember to lock your doors when leaving your vehicle unattended.

