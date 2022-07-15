Dippin’ Dots offers free ice cream on National Ice Cream Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dippin’ Dots brought their classic favorites and unique flavors to our Wake Up Atlanta set on Friday.

Our Wake Up Atlanta anchors Brooks Baptiste and Lana Harris were joined by Dippin Dots owner Brent Deitsch. He announced Dippin’ Dots will be giving away free Ice Cream on Sunday for a limited amount of time.

Our CBS46 Meteorologist Rodney Harris even made a quick cameo on set to try some ice cream as well.

Dippin’ Dots explained their infamous dot ice cream flavors and what to look out for.

