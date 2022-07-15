First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous Weekend Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dry air settles in today, bringing us an unseasonably dry weekend!

Friday Forecast: Sunny skies through the day! Very low rain chances, with highs in the low 90s.

High: 92° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 10%

Mostly sunny and dry! (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Sunshine continues through the weekend! Abnormally dry air for this time of year brings us a very low end rain chance both Saturday and Sunday, with highs around 90.

The rainfall we received in the last week has drastically improvement the drought across our state. Your lawn should be green!

Major improvement in the drought across Georgia in the last week. (cbs46)

