Gwinnett County employees required to wear masks starting July 18

(Pexels)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County is requiring all employees and strongly encouraging visitors to wear face masks or face coverings while inside county buildings and facilities effective July 18 in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers.

Gwinnett County’s COVID-19 Community Level — which is determined by hospital bed usage, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the community — is high. When community levels are high, the CDC recommends wearing a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk.

County officials say mask requirements for visitors inside courtrooms will be at the discretion of the presiding judge.

The mandatory face mask policy for employees is intended to protect county workers as they provide essential services to the public.

