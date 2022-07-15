Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $480 million for Friday’s drawing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a chance you could become a multi-millionaire tonight.

The Mega Millions jackpot is worth $480 million on Friday, or $276 million cash.

This is the largest prize the lottery has offered in about 14 months.

If someone does pick all the right numbers, the payday would be the 11th largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The last time the jackpot was won was in April in Tennessee. That winner collected $20 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

Mega Millions ticket sales stop at 10:45 p.m. on draw days, so make sure to get your tickets early.

