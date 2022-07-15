Northeast Georgia Health System launches new care traffic control center

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - As health care seems to get more and more complicated, one Georgia health system is working to make patients’ experiences more seamless.

It may look like a typical call center, but the work happening inside Northeast Georgia Health System’s Care Traffic Control is changing the patient experience. The operation is designed to ensure those needing care receive it without disruptions.

“We monitor everything from here,” said Dr. Krupa Desai, Care Traffic Control Medical Director. “We call it the nervous system of the health system.”

The new capacity command center, believed to be the first of its kind in the state, allows staff to transfer patients to different facilities, align staffing resources, dispatch EMS, and monitor bed placement, delays, and patient care progression, among other things. A team of health professionals keeps an eye on the situation across all four NGHS hospitals in one place – in real-time.

“Very few organizations across the country are pulling all of these key components into the same room,” said Brian Schaub, executive director of Systems Operations & Resources for the medical group. “We even have our cleaning services in here.”

Care traffic control is a direct response to the challenges the health system faced during the peaks of the pandemic. Doctors at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville were forced to set up tents outside and care for patients in the hallways because there were so many sick people.

“What happened was our capacity just went to negative very quickly,” Desai said.

Now as the latest offshoot of Omicron spreads and hospitals across the country continue to deal with staffing shortages, Desai is hoping the new center will lead to more efficiency, allowing patients to receive the right quality of care at the right time.

“We had a need for something like this before, but I think we have that need more now because of the staffing issues and because anytime a surge can happen,” she added. “We really want to improve the health of everyone in our community in all we do.”

