Not As Famous Cookie Company joins CBS46 for Food Truck Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Staff from the Smyrna-based Not as Famous Cookie Company joined our Wake Up Atlanta segment for Food Truck Friday.

Our Wake Up Atlanta anchors Brooks Baptiste and Lana Harris were joined by Ashley Carlton, owner of Not As Famous Cookie Company and his staff to talk about some of the best treats on their menu.

“I started with a food truck seven years ago just doing all the big festivals all around Atlanta, said Carlton. “From building up such a fan base and doing private events, customers kept asking where they can find us on a daily basis.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.