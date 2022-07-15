Advertisement

Not As Famous Cookie Company joins CBS46 for Food Truck Friday

Not As Famous Cookie Company joins CBS46 for Food Truck Friday
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Staff from the Smyrna-based Not as Famous Cookie Company joined our Wake Up Atlanta segment for Food Truck Friday.

Our Wake Up Atlanta anchors Brooks Baptiste and Lana Harris were joined by Ashley Carlton, owner of Not As Famous Cookie Company and his staff to talk about some of the best treats on their menu.

“I started with a food truck seven years ago just doing all the big festivals all around Atlanta, said Carlton. “From building up such a fan base and doing private events, customers kept asking where they can find us on a daily basis.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mostly sunny, 90's in Atlanta Friday
Mostly sunny, 90's this afternoon in Atlanta
Dippin' Dots offering free ice cream on National Ice Cream Day
Dippin’ Dots offers free ice cream on National Ice Cream Day
Dippin' Dots offers free ice cream on National Ice Cream Day Sunday
Not As Famous Cookie Company joins CBS46 for Food Truck Friday