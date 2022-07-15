One injured after shooting near northeast Atlanta shell gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a male was found shot near a Shell gas station in the northeast section of Atlanta.

The shooting happened at the 2600 block of Shallowford Rd.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Our CBS46 News cameras observed a person being transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

The identity of the person who was shot and extent of the injuries has not been released by police.

There is no additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for more updates.

