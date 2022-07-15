Parents outraged after Cobb County school board approves enhanced security

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some parents are outraged after the Cobb County School Board passed a measure that will allow Cobb County Public School employees to volunteer to undergo training to carry a firearm on school campuses.

A group of angry parents was at the school board meeting Thursday evening chanting “delay the vote,” arguing that the decision will put students in harm’s way. They showed up at the meeting hoping to push back the vote on this measure until August. However, the postponement request by two of the board members was defeated by the majority. The measure passed tonight with a vote of 4-2.

The measure, agenda item #7, is a recommendation for the adoption of a new board policy allowing authorized enhanced security on campus.

The Cobb County School Board says that by allowing certain volunteers to carry firearms, students and staff will be better protected on campus. This measure excludes teachers and the board emphasized no one will be forced or required to carry a firearm. Many parents this evening cited safety concerns, believing that armed non-law enforcement personnel on campus will put students at risk; with black parents voicing specific concerns based on race.

Here’s what some of the parents had to say before the vote was passed:

“And now we put out there something that I think will accelerate the division between this school board and Black parents.”

“This is not the solution. The goal is to be more safe. Guns simply do not belong in schools unless they are operated by trained law enforcement professionals.”

“How are our children who are already traumatized by other elementary schools supposed to know that someone in school who is armed is safe if they are not a school resource officer.”

The measure says that the superintendent will oversee the types and quantity of weapons and ammunition authorized to be possessed or carried on campus. The measure does not mention a timeline for rollout.

