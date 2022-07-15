Police identify 57-year-old Canton woman killed in I-575 crash Thursday

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash on I-575 northbound in Holly Springs claimed the life of a 57-year-old Canton woman Thursday, Holly Springs police officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Authorities responded to I-575 northbound by the Sixes Road exit around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash.

Police say Tessa Bower was rushed to Kennestone Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The crash on I-575 northbound by the Sixes Road exit halted rush hour traffic for several hours Thursday evening.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit worked with Holly Springs authorities, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

