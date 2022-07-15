Advertisement

SWAT standoff ends in arrest in Clayton County

Chateau Lane standoff Thursday in Riverdale.
Chateau Lane standoff Thursday in Riverdale.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff.

According to Clayton County police, the narcotics team was conducting an investigation and spotted a man with a firearm, who they identified as the target of the investigation.

After being spotted, the man ran away and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Police say when the man got to Chateau Lane he jumped out of the vehicle with the gun in hand and ran inside an apartment and barricaded himself there. SWAT was called and a standoff began.

After hours of negotiations back and forth, officials say the man was arrested without incident.

“It’s an ongoing investigation and we will have his identity released soon,” said Sgt. Chandi Holmes with the Clayton County Police Department.

Charges are currently pending against him.

