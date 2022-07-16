Atlanta police searching for missing 84-year-old man last seen Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are searching for an 83-year-old man who went missing Thursday morning.

Police say Paul Dillard was last seen at 2105 Cascade Rd SW on July 14th at 11:30 a.m.

He was driving a silver 2004 Ford F-150 with Georgia tag #PTV 4735.

Dillard is described as African American with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt with red stripes, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Dillard is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235

