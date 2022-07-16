Advertisement

Atlanta’s own 2 Chainz, others set to grace the ATL Birthday Bash 2022 stage

Birthday Bash ATL Saturday
Birthday Bash ATL Saturday(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Birthday Bash ATL 2022, arguably one of the hottest annual music events, is set to kick off Saturday evening at Georgia State University Center Parc Stadium featuring several hip hop stars, including Atlanta native 2 Chainz.

The grammy-nominated rap star has announced he is currently “locked in” the studio working on his follow-up joint album to Collegrove with rap icon Lil Wayne.

2 Chainz was signed to fellow Atlanta rap legend Ludacris’ Disturbing Tha Peace record deal for several years before he ventured out as a solo rapper.

The featured performers also include: Kodak Black, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Big Boogie, Nardo Wick, Beat King, Gunna, Kali, Beat King, Kali, Hunxho, Money and the Shop Boyz; surprise guests are expected to attend as well.

The gates open at 5 p.m.

