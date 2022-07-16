First Alert Forecast: Abnormally Dry Weather Continues Through the Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are in for a gorgeous weekend with only a few stray showers each afternoon.

Saturday Forecast: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Stray showers across Metro Atlanta between 1-5pm.

High: 89° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 20%

What You Need to Know:

Sunday will be gorgeous and hot with sunny skies and highs near 90. The next chance for scattered t-showers arrives Monday, but the next real chance for substantial rain will not be until the end of next week.

