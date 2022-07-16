First Alert Forecast | Spotty storms, seasonable summer heat are in the weekend forecast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A classic summer weather pattern is unfolding over the southeast this weekend, with seasonably hot temperatures and only a spotty chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated showers and storms have bubbled up across North Georgia in the afternoon heat. A couple of these small downpours have made it into Metro Atlanta as of 3 p.m. The risk of severe weather is near zero. But, a storm or two may produce breezy winds in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning. Isolated rain and thunder are possible through sunset, or so.

SATURDAY EVENING | Hot temperatures - it is July after all - and spotty thunderstorms are in the forecast through sunset. The forecast gradually cools and dries out through the overnight hours.@cbs46 #firstalertatl #atlwx pic.twitter.com/HXbStMqnDc — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) July 16, 2022

Rain diminishes overnight.

Sunday begins with mild temperatures and a bit of humidity. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by early afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s mid to late afternoon. It’ll feel a degree or few hotter than the actual air temperature, with the bit of mugginess factored in.

Once again, a few showers and storms may bubble up as temperatures get hot; mainly between noon and 9 p.m.

It’ll get muggier heading into next workweek. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to warm into the low and mid-90s each afternoon. It’ll feel hotter than 100° at times. There will be more in the way of showers and storms roaming the area next week, as well.

Have a great rest of your weekend,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.