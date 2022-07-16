Advertisement

McCalister’s giving away free tea on July 21

By Miles Montgomery
Jul. 16, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you love tea and love McCalister’s Deli, you’re in for a treat.

Officials have announced the casual restaurant chain will celebrate Free Tea Day by offering its customers a free, 32 oz. cup of their Famous Sweet Tea. Free tea available includes sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, and teas with flavored shots.

There is a limit of one tea per person in-store and a limit of four teas per order by the McCalister’s Deli website or app.

The giveaway is only available on July 21, officials add.

