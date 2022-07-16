Advertisement

One dies after crash on Buford Connector near Peachtree Road

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on the Buford Connector near Peachtree Road in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, police officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

The Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigations Unit was contacted and will respond according to officials.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by authorities.

There is no additional information. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tribute honors late congressman John Lewis in Atlanta
John Lewis tribute and freedom ride
Freedom ride, wreath-laying ceremony a part of tribute honoring John Lewis
Imagen ilustrativa
Fight leads to shooting at A. Phillip Randolph elementary, 19-year-old injured
2 Chainz Birthday Bash 2022
Atlanta’s own 2 Chainz, rapper Yo Gotti graced the ATL Birthday Bash 2022 stage