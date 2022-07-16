One dies after crash on Buford Connector near Peachtree Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on the Buford Connector near Peachtree Road in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, police officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

The Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigations Unit was contacted and will respond according to officials.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by authorities.

There is no additional information. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

