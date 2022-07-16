Advertisement

Shooting near South Fulton elementary school draws concerns from neighbors

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting that left one injured early Saturday morning near a South Fulton elementary school has drawn concern from neighbors.

Authorities responded to A. Phillip Randolph elementary school after nearby officers were patrolling the area.

After canvassing the area, police officials say the shooting happened on the school property. The victim was transported to Grady Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Fulton County Schools Police Department is the primary agency investigating this incident. SFPD is assisting.

