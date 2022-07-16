Thousands of volunteers pack one million meals for Atlantans in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -One million Atlantans are set with food this week after State Farm Arena and Atlanta Hawks staff spent the day packing meals.

“I love volunteering in my community and I just want to make Atlanta a better place because I love it here,” said volunteer Max Green.

5,000 volunteers took over where the Hawks are usually shooting hoops to shoot down food insecurity in Metro Atlanta.

“We have one in five of our neighbors in Atlanta that live below the poverty line and so when we can make a community impact like this, we’re going to pack a million meals, that’ll go a long way to address food insecurity throughout Atlanta,” said Dan Krause, the senior VP of the Southeast market area for State Farm.

According to census data, one in eight Georgians is living with food insecurity, including 1 in 6 children. And as inflation continues, that number can grow.

“It’s about filling the need that we see here in the city. So we know families are struggling. We know that inflation is high and we know this was happening even before the pandemic, and so its even more important for us to be here to support them now,” said Andrea Carter, the VP of corporate social responsibility for the Atlanta Hawks.

Today’s event was more than putting in volunteer work for State Farm agents, arena employees, and Hawks staff.

“You’re really just meeting people from all different backgrounds from Atlanta. And everybody is so nice,” said Green. “And we all make one team to do good.”

“My favorite part really is seeing the smiles on the faces of the people that are here as they’re serving,” said Carter.

State Farm is already planning next year’s event.

