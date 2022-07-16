Man shot by police in Hall County standoff after dousing himself, hostage with gasoline

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, a call came in about a domestic situation at a home on Lakeview Lane just after 12:30 a.m., according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities got there, they found 34-year-old Randy Berry armed with an ax while holding a woman hostage inside the home.

Authorities said after Berry refused to comply with orders the investigators gave, they learned Berry had also armed himself with a torch and poured gasoline on himself, the woman, and throughout the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Berry had also nailed the front door shut, and then stopped communicating with negotiators around 4 a.m.

SWAT units then moved into the home, shot Berry in the arm, and rescued the woman.

The woman was not injured but was taken to the hospital for observation.

Berry was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

The name of the deputy who fired his weapon and shot Berry was not injured.

“Criminal investigators have obtained warrants for Berry for terrorist threats and false imprisonment, both felonies. He also faces misdemeanor charges of obstruction and reckless conduct. Other charges are pending as this investigation continues,’ said Sheriff Gerald Couch.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident which is protocol.

