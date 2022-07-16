UPS driver shot during argument on Redan Road in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A UPS driver was shot after a verbal argument Friday evening in Stone Mountain.

DeKalb County police say around 6:50 p.m., they were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the parking lot of a Food Depot in the 4100 block of Redan Road. When officers arrived, they found a UPS driver in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say a witness told them another man was in an argument with the UPS driver before the driver was shot. That man then ran away after the shooting.

Detectives are currently on the scene interviewing witnesses.

CBS46 has reached out to UPS for further comment and is waiting to hear back.

