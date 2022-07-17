Advertisement

67-year-old Atlanta man last seen Saturday morning reported missing

Missing 67-year-old Atlanta man
Missing 67-year-old Atlanta man(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a 67-year-old man reported missing by his niece on Saturday.

Officials say Lorenzo Kelly was last seen around 8 a.m. on Saturday. His niece told police he left their Hillard Street home and has not returned.

He is described as an African-American man who is 6-feet-tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing black Adidas pants, a red polo shirt and a white sun visor hat.

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

