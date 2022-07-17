Amber alert issued for 15-year-old girl kidnapped in Lithonia

LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police need help locating a 15-year-old girl who they say was kidnapped by a 22-year-old man Saturday evening in Lithonia.

Authorities say King is believed to be with Dana Dutley who may be traveling in a 2015 blue Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number CDI2646.

Authorities say King was last seen in the area of 3027 Winding Grove in Lithonia, which is just outside Atlanta. She was wearing a white shirt, black jeans, a hot pink bonnet, and without shoes. Her hair is in braids.

Vehicle of man wanted for kidnapping in DeKalb County (DEKALB COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Utley was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and a pink hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police at 678-937-2852, 770-724-7850 or 911.

