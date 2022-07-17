Advertisement

Community fundraiser benefiting Cobb County residents in need held

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Restoring The Years Global Ministries hosted their inaugural community car wash and fish fry school drive fundraiser Saturday.

Attendees were able to enjoy the fish fry, get their cars cleaned and be able to collect school supplies as the upcoming school year approaches in August.

Organizers tell CBS46 News the event is a way to let the community know they can offer support during times of need.

There are multiple back-to-school drives happening in the Atlanta metro area.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tamaj Pullen 13 years old "MAPA"
Atlanta teen working towards music producing dream with help from nonprofit
Rising inflation leads to higher back-to-school costs
Keeping Gabby and JJ's Legacy Alive
Sisters fundraise to keep young siblings legacies alive
Back-to-school event to offer free haircuts, school supplies