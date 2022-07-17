Community fundraiser benefiting Cobb County residents in need held

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Restoring The Years Global Ministries hosted their inaugural community car wash and fish fry school drive fundraiser Saturday.

Attendees were able to enjoy the fish fry, get their cars cleaned and be able to collect school supplies as the upcoming school year approaches in August.

Organizers tell CBS46 News the event is a way to let the community know they can offer support during times of need.

There are multiple back-to-school drives happening in the Atlanta metro area.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

