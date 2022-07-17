Advertisement

Drug deal gone bad in Pike County ends with gunfire, one teen dead

Jaiden Chappell wanted for murder
Jaiden Chappell wanted for murder
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities in Pike County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for murder.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a shooting outside of a home at 214 Patton Road.

When deputies got there, they found 19-year-old James Knight who died from a gunshot wound.

The initial investigation revealed that the shooting happened during an illicit drug deal, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators have identified one suspect and are working to identify a second.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said this act was not a random act of violence as Knight was targeted by the suspects.

A murder arrest warrant has been obtained for 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell, from Griffin.

If you know the whereabouts of Chappell, please contact an investigator at 770-567-8431.

