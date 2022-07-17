First Alert Forecast | Expect more showers, storms around this workweek!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A weekend full of classic summer weather is coming to a close across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon, with only spotty showers and thunderstorms.

The chance of isolated rain and thunder lingers through 9 p.m. Have evening outdoor plans? Keep them. But, also keep a casual eye on the First Alert Forecast.

Sunday grillin'? Get after it! Seasonably hot weather and only spotty showers are in the forecast. Hear thunder? Take a break. Move indoors. Let it pass. @cbs46 #atlwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/3e47shkCbM — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) July 17, 2022

Temperatures cool back through the 80s, and into the 70s, under a mix of stars and clouds this evening. Temperatures bottom-out in the mid to upper 60s well outside of the Perimeter early Monday morning. Closer to all the concrete of Metro Atlanta, lower 70s are more likely before 8 a.m. Sunshine sends temperatures into the mid and upper 80s by noon Monday.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday afternoon. There will be more rain around Monday. The chance of isolated showers and storms creeps into northwest Georgia before mid-morning; increasing and expanding into Metro Atlanta later in the morning. Scattered rain lingers through the afternoon.

A couple storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning through early Monday evening. Rain coverage remains hit-or-miss Monday.

The same general setup continues each day through the workweek; hot, increasingly humid with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hotter, drier weather arrives heading into the weekend.

