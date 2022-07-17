FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny today; Rain chances increase next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta with afternoon temperatures in the low 90′s.

Sunday’s forecast

High - 91°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

There’s a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or storm between 2-7 p.m., but with a lack of moisture, most of metro Atlanta should stay dry today.

An increase in moisture will combine with a nearby front to produce slightly higher rain chances for Monday and Tuesday. In-fact, rain chances will generally be higher next week with highs staying in the upper 80′s to low 90′s.

