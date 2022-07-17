Advertisement

Massive hole opened on I-75 south in Marietta disrupts traffic, lanes closed

Motorists should seek alternate routes as investigators work to fix massive hole on I-75 south in Marietta
Giant hole opens on I-75 south in Marietta, lanes closed
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are investigating after a giant hole in the middle of a Marietta highway opened Saturday evening.

Officials say I-75 southbound at the Canton Road Connector has closed as emergency crews respond to the scene.

The Georgia Department of Transportation does not have an updated time the lane will reopen. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

There is no additional information.

We will bring you updates as soon as they come into our newsroom.

