Massive hole opened on I-75 south in Marietta disrupts traffic, lanes closed

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are investigating after a giant hole in the middle of a Marietta highway opened Saturday evening.

Officials say I-75 southbound at the Canton Road Connector has closed as emergency crews respond to the scene.

The Georgia Department of Transportation does not have an updated time the lane will reopen. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

