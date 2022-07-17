Starbucks workers picket Midtown store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -

Midtown Starbucks lovers were left having to look for caffeine elsewhere Sunday as baristas picketed outside of the Howell Mill store.

“People are struggling to meet the requirements to get insurance, to reap different benefits like the school benefits that they proudly say they offer us then make it to where we can’t achieve enough hours to get those benefits,” said Snow, an employee of the store.

Employees at the Starbucks on Howell Mill started working on becoming a union at the beginning of the year. They finally became one a little over a month ago through the National Labor Relations Board.

“People are coming in specifically to our store to express their congratulations to ask us about how it’s going,” said Union Leader Page Smith.

But it’s not going well because Starbucks corporate isn’t acknowledging the change, according to employees.

“It’s extremely frustrating. We’ve sent out all of the letters to come to the bargaining table, we’ve heard nothing back from them,” said Snow.

Union members tell CBS 46 News that they aren’t getting enough hours, are having to work when they’re sick or hurt, and aren’t getting all of the benefits corporate promises.

“It’s very frustrating because while we’re waiting to hear back, we’re getting backlash from our management in our store, so aren’t hearing back we aren’t having any changes, and things are just kind of getting worse,” said employee Lava Johnson.

Despite things seeming worse for now, the unionized baristas encourage other Starbucks workers to follow in their footsteps. In Atlanta, the Ansley Park Starbucks in Piedmont Heights is also unionized. There’s another union shop in Augusta.

“We just know what we want and we have the power to get it a so we’re here now because they’ve given s no other choice,” said Snow.

CBS 46 reached out to Starbucks corporate for comment and are still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.