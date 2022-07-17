Vigil to remember father, high school football coach killed at Gwinnett County Quik Trip

Gwinnett County, Ga. (CBS46) - A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday night to remember a local father and high school football coach who was shot and killed in a carjacking attempt gone wrong in Gwinnett County last week.

Police said during the carjacking attempt two people began to fight with Coleman and the third person tried to steal his car.

According to police, Coleman tried to defend himself from the attackers when one man pulled out a gun and shot him.

Coleman died at the scene.

The report says three men jumped in their car and drove away.

According to family and friends, Coleman was a stand-out athlete at Norcross High School who had his own clothing line and loved his family. He leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

The candlelight vigil is open to the public and will begin at 7: 30 p.m., according to the family.

Lillian Webb Park

5 College Street NW

Norcross, GA 30071

