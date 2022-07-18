Advertisement

3 of the top 4 MLB draft picks played high school baseball in Georgia

2022 MLB Draft Druw Jones
2022 MLB Draft Druw Jones(Associated Press)
By Fred Kalil and Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 17, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia high school baseball is once again on display in the 2022 MLB draft as three of the top four draft picks played high school baseball in Georgia. 

Druw Jones of Wesleyan went No. 2 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Druw is the son of Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Andruw Jones. 

Kumar Rocker of Vanderbilt and North Oconee High was selected after Jones at 3 by the Texas Rangers.  Kumar is the son of Auburn and NFL great Tracy Rocker. 

Mays High School infielder Tamarr Johnson was selected No. 4 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada was taken in the first round by the Mets with the No. 11 overall pick.

Dylan Lesko of Buford was selected by the San Diego Padres with the No. 15 overall pick. 

A great showing by high school baseball talent in Georgia.

