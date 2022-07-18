Advertisement

5 injured, homes and cars damaged after shooting at Milledgeville block party

Police lights
Police lights
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police in Milledgeville say five people including four women and one man were shot at a block party early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Leo Court and Nobles Court in the Castlewood subdivision around 12:34 a.m. after multiple reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, a large crowd was spotted fleeing the scene. Officers say multiple vehicles and houses nearby were struck by gunfire.

Officers say they were notified by Navicent Health Baldwin Hospital that multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived at the hospital. All victims were brought to the hospital in personal vehicles.

According to police officials, all five victims are currently listed in stable condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with any information please call 478-414-4090 and ask to speak to a detective or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vigil held for slain coach, father in Gwinnett County
Community gathers to remember Gwinnett County coach killed during carjacking
Two men in custody after one allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend
Two in custody after a man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, police say
Community gathers to remember Gwinnett County coach killed during carjacking
Community gathers to remember Gwinnett County coach killed during carjacking
File Graphic
Man hospitalized after being shot with ‘crossbow’, police search for shooter