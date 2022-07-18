5 injured, homes and cars damaged after shooting at Milledgeville block party

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police in Milledgeville say five people including four women and one man were shot at a block party early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Leo Court and Nobles Court in the Castlewood subdivision around 12:34 a.m. after multiple reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, a large crowd was spotted fleeing the scene. Officers say multiple vehicles and houses nearby were struck by gunfire.

Officers say they were notified by Navicent Health Baldwin Hospital that multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived at the hospital. All victims were brought to the hospital in personal vehicles.

According to police officials, all five victims are currently listed in stable condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with any information please call 478-414-4090 and ask to speak to a detective or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.