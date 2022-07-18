Advertisement

5 people shot at southeast Atlanta apartment complex

Thomasville Blvd shooting
Thomasville Blvd shooting(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five people have been injured after a shooting broke out at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

It happened at the Forest Cove Apartment Complex on Thomasville Boulevard at around 2 a.m. Police tell CBS46 five young adults were shot, with at least one being rushed to the hospital in a fire truck due to the severity of their condition.

A homicide investigation remains ongoing. Investigators say they are currently looking for a secondary crime scene location that could be tied to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

