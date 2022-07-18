5 people shot at southeast Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five people have been injured after a shooting broke out at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

It happened at the Forest Cove Apartment Complex on Thomasville Boulevard at around 2 a.m. Police tell CBS46 five young adults were shot, with at least one being rushed to the hospital in a fire truck due to the severity of their condition.

A homicide investigation remains ongoing. Investigators say they are currently looking for a secondary crime scene location that could be tied to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

