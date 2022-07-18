Atlanta woman hospitalized after being carjacked, run over with her own vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A minor and an adult male are in custody following a carjacking over the weekend, during which a woman was run over with her own vehicle.

Michael Hill told CBS46 his wife, Suzanne, is lucky to be alive. The 59-year-old was leaving her home in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood Saturday morning when she was carjacked.

“You expect, in your mind, crime to happen late in the evening or at night, not right in the middle of the day,” Michael said.

“My wife won’t ever be able to leave the house in the same way again.”



A woman carjacked over the weekend as she was leaving for work. The suspect runs her over and speeds off. She’s expected to survive. Hear from her husband and neighbors, who ran to her aid, at 6. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/95RV2vtClS — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) July 18, 2022

In the surveillance video given to CBS46, Suzanne is seen getting out of her vehicle at the end of her driveway. As she locks a gate, a young man runs up to her SUV and jumps inside. The sound of a gunshot is heard but doesn’t hit Suzanne. The alleged carjacker is seen on video knocking Suzanne to the ground with her vehicle, running her over, and then speeding off.

Suzanne is seen in the video moving but she screams in agony for help.

“It’s so upsetting, just to see how in so much pain,” Michael said as tears rolled down his face. “My wife won’t ever be able to leave the house in the same way again because she’ll always have this in the back of her mind. It’s such a traumatic event.”

One neighbor who spoke with CBS46 on the condition of anonymity said she saw a group of young people with Suzanne’s vehicle shortly after the incident happened. She and several others waited with Suzanne until EMS arrived.

“So, I heard them saying they hit her,” the neighbor said. “I went down the street where Suzanne was laying in the street. Several other people were on the phone with 911. But I was just sort of focused on her and making sure that she kept talking.”

Michael, who was at work at the time, said he felt helpless seeing his wife suffer. She has a fractured skull and shoulder. Both her legs, wrists, multiple ribs, and hip are also broken.

“There are no internal organs that were damaged,” Michael added. “And she didn’t have any brain trauma, which I’m incredibly thankful for.”

Michael said his wife likely won’t walk on her own for at least six months. He warned others to stay vigilant, no matter where you are.

“I know people think oh, the West End is a dangerous place,” he said. It’s not as dangerous as people think. But it can happen anywhere.”

Suzanne’s friends and family started a fundraising effort to help cover her medical expenses. She does not have insurance through her bartending job. If you would like to help, click here. (NOTE: CBS46 does not vet any GoFundMe pages or promises the money will be used for the stated reasons. Donate at your own risk.)

The couple was planning a trip to Peru later this year to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary and Suzanne’s 60th birthday. The trip is now on hold.

According to APD, two individuals led authorities on a short chase, in Suzanne’s vehicle, before both were arrested. One is a minor and the other has been identified as 20-year-old Courtney Hall. Both were charged with armed robbery.

