College Park business owners stunned after vandal strikes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tense emotions swept through College Park after four businesses on Main Street were vandalized Saturday night.

Ramona Griggie, owner of Hattie Marie’s BBQ, still feels stunned days after someone threw a chair through their front window.

“Your heart is like ‘Oh my gosh,” said Griggie.

College Park Police said Milk and Cookies Exotic Snacks, Noodle, and Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen and Bar were also hit by the same suspect, 35-year-old Mario McKinley.

The incidents occurred within a matter of minutes around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Jay Knox with Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen was equally shocked by the crimes and reaction from bystanders.

Knox said some of his staff saw cell phone videos of the incident shared over social media.

“Instead of just videoing, call police,” said Knox. “Maybe police would have gotten here before damage to the other buildings.”

Surveillance footage outside Virgil’s and Hattie Marie’s shows passersby on the street and sidewalk as the perpetrator shattered windows.

Nothing was taken from these businesses, but repairs costing thousands of dollars add stress to an industry already feeling pressure.

“Restaurants are already a slim margin,” said Griggie. “Food costs are high. Supplies are high. Utilities are sky high.”

These restaurants, which are minority-owned, say even though the vandalism is believed to be random – it feels personal.

“To see a Black guy walking up and down vandalizing his own community - it’s very disheartening,” said Knox.

