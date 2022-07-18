Community gathers to remember Gwinnett County coach killed during carjacking

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of people gathered in Norcross on Sunday night to remember Bradley Coleman, who was killed during an attempted carjacking on July 10.

The 29-year-old was shot after several men tried to steal his car while he was putting air into his tires at the Peachtree Corners QT, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Those who knew and loved Coleman told CBS46 they want the case solved.

“We want it to be solved so the family can move on, we want to know why,” Reggie Stancil, who coached Coleman, said. “Why take somebody like that away from us?”

According to family, Coleman was a father, coach in Gwinnett County and a stand-out athlete at Norcross High School.

“I just see his daughter, his family, his dad, coach with me for so many years, “ John Lewis, who also coached Coleman, said. “He was such a great young man.”

Coleman leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

Aside from coaching, he also had his own clothing line.

At last check, police are still searching for the shooters.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.