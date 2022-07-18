Crews battle massive fire at Brookhaven apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A massive blaze at a Brookhaven apartment complex has prompted an immediate evacuation of residents as crews work to put out the fire.

Reports of a fire at the Evergreen Lenox Park Apartments came in Monday morning.

At this time, no injuries have been reported but several fire crews and evacuation units are at the scene along Lenox Park Circle.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.

