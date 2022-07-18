Family of 5 displaced after Snellville home catches fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Snellville family is starting their week without a home after a large fire broke out at their residence.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 1300 block of Tree Lane SW at around 11:35 p.m. after a 9-1-1 caller reported a grill on the deck had caught fire.

On scene, crews found heavy flames coming out of the rear end of the two-story home.

An aggressive interior fire attack was attempted, but due to intense heat and rapid-fire development, all crews were backed out of the structure to perform a defensive attack.

In total, four hose lines were used to knock down the fire and allow firefighters to fully extinguish the flames.

The fire was brought under control by around 1 a.m. Unfortunately, the home sustained significant damage as a result of the blaze.

Three adults and two children were living in the home at the time. They managed to get out before the fire spread after smelling smoke and seeing flames rising near the grill area. Gwinnett County Fire officials say one of the residents sustained a minor burn injury while initially trying to put out the fire himself using a garden hose. Luckily, no one else was injured. The family said they had used the grill earlier that day, and fire investigators later confirmed the blaze, although accidental, began on the back deck near the grill.

The family declined assistance from the American Red Cross.

For additional information on home fire safety, please contact the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services’ Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4845 or email fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.