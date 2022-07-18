Family loses heirlooms in storage unit flood; still waiting on reimbursement

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta family is out more than a $1,000 after their storage unit flooded, damaging some family heirlooms. Mark McManaman said it happened in DeKalb County last November.

“I think the most important heirloom of all of them was my wife’s wedding dress,” McManaman said. “DeKalb County was pulling some kind of maintenance on their hydrant and the person left it unattended so a person from the apartment complex saw the water building up in the loading ramp, so they contacted Guardian and they found a DeKalb County Watershed employee out there and they stopped the hydrant.”

McManaman contacted management at Guardian Self Storage and said he was told Dekalb Watershed was to blame for the damages.

“We were given the impression that the County had admitted negligence, had admitted fault and we kept checking back with Guardian which I believe was being stonewalled by DeKalb County Risk Management,” McManaman said.

So, he submitted the receipts for damages and contacted Watershed. The last he heard, the County was reviewing their claim and that was a month ago.

It’s highly frustrating,” McManaman said.

Guardian Self Storage management told CBS46 they are working with the customer and county to resolve the issue. It’s an issue the McManamans have been dealing with for 8 ,months.

“This happened in November of 2021 and now we’re closing in on August of 2022 and there has been no resolution and we’re out of pocket between $1,400 and $1,500 not to mention the time we’ve spent emailing, making phone calls going back and forth with Guardian,” McManaman said.

DeKalb County issued the following statement to CBS46 in reference to the flooding.

In November 2021, DeKalb Watershed Management was flushing the line of a fire hydrant off Peachtree Blvd and Miller Road as a part of a repair in the area. Water from that hydrant entered Guardian Self Storage and Business Center. Several tenants of the storage facility were impacted. DeKalb County cannot process individual claims because the insured party is Guardian Self Storage. DeKalb County has been in communication with Guardian to collect information needed to assess the total value of the claim. Guardian informed DeKalb County on May 20, 2022 that there had been multiple delays in collecting the required information regarding the loss from all affected tenants. On May 23, 2022, DeKalb County asked Guardian to submit a copy of the rental applications, photos of the loss, and a copy of their insurance policy. DeKalb County is still waiting to receive this information in order determine the value of the loss and any appropriate reimbursements.

