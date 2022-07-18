First Alert Forecast: Spotty T-Storms this Evening & Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The dog days of summer are here, bringing the heat and typical summertime t-storms.

Monday Forecast:

Sunny skies in the morning give way to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon with spotty thunderstorms moving in through the late afternoon and evening. A few storms may continue into the overnight hours.

High: 91° Feels Like: 95° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 30% PM

Mostly sunny and hot with evening t-showers. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

T-storms are the most likely right around sunset across Metro Atlanta.

Spotty t-storms across North GA. (cbs46)

It will be a hot week this week, with highs in the 90s pretty much each afternoon. Temps could climb into the mid 90s this weekend.

90s likely almost every afternoon. (cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.