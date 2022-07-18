First Alert Forecast: Spotty T-Storms this Evening & Tonight
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The dog days of summer are here, bringing the heat and typical summertime t-storms.
Monday Forecast:
Sunny skies in the morning give way to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon with spotty thunderstorms moving in through the late afternoon and evening. A few storms may continue into the overnight hours.
High: 91° Feels Like: 95° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 30% PM
What You Need to Know:
T-storms are the most likely right around sunset across Metro Atlanta.
It will be a hot week this week, with highs in the 90s pretty much each afternoon. Temps could climb into the mid 90s this weekend.
