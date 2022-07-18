Five shot, including teenagers, at Southeast Atlanta apartment complex plagued with problems

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Atlanta police are on the hunt for the suspects responsible for shooting five people early Monday morning, including teenage victims.

“We know that there was quit a large gathering when some individuals came to this location and started shooting,” said Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. with APD.

Police say five people were shot, ages ranging from 13 to 42. One teenager was in such dire condition, officers tell CBS46, that they had to be rushed to the hospital via fire truck. Identities of the victims, and if they live at Forest Cove Apartments where the shootings took place, still haven’t been released by APD.

“We still have to notify family members. We still have to figure out who belongs here, who lives somewhere else,” said Deputy Chief Hampton.

While the number of people shot surprises officers who spoke to CBS46, the location is no stranger to police. CBS46 has covered shootings at the complex dating back to 2008. The most recent shooting we covered there was in May. So far this year, APD has had 100 crimes reported in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood, with almost half of those being crimes against people, like assault and murder.

Back in December, a municipal judge condemned the Forest Cove Complex because of it’s unsanitary and unsafe conditions. People were supposed to be moved out by March but that deadline was moved to August first.

While the apartments stay occupied, APD is asking anyone who sees or hears about anything suspicious in the neighborhood to reach out to them or call Crimestoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

